Thomas Müller, Brian White, Yohei Takaoka lead Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over Toronto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Müller scored twice and Brian White added a goal in a 22-minute span of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Müller scored twice and Brian White added a goal in a 22-minute span of the first half and Yohei Takaoka finished with a second straight clean sheet in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 3-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Müller ignited the Whitecaps with a penalty-kick goal in the 25th minute, then made it 2-0 with a goal 12 minutes later. White capped the scoring two minutes into stoppage time with an unassisted netter. It was White’s 80th career goal for Vancouver in all competitions.

Müller’s PK came after Toronto’s Walker Zimmerman fouled Aziel Jackson. His second goal came with assists from Mathias Laborda and Sebastian Berhalter in the 37th minute.

Takaoka finished with three saves for the Whitecaps (2-0-0) — one-week after a two-save effort led to a 1-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake to begin the season. Jackson scored the lone goal.

Luka Gavran saved two shots for Toronto in his 18th career start. Toronto lost 3-2 to FC Dallas in its opener, beginning with two road matches for a fourth straight season.

The Whitecaps are 5-0-4 in their last nine matchups with Toronto, which hasn’t won in Vancouver since March 2017.

Up next

Vancouver: At Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Toronto: At FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.