THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

Friday At TPC Sawgrass Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Purse: $25 million Yardage: 7,352; Par: 72 Second Round Ludvig Aberg 69-63—132…

Friday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $25 million

Yardage: 7,352; Par: 72

Second Round

Ludvig Aberg 69-63—132 Xander Schauffele 69-65—134 Cameron Young 68-67—135 Corey Conners 69-67—136 Justin Thomas 68-68—136 Sepp Straka 67-70—137 Jacob Bridgeman 70-68—138 Lee Hodges 67-71—138 Maverick McNealy 67-71—138 Matt Fitzpatrick 70-69—139 Tommy Fleetwood 69-70—139 Brian Harman 75-64—139 Russell Henley 68-71—139 Viktor Hovland 69-70—139 Austin Smotherman 67-72—139 Michael Thorbjornsen 74-65—139 Jason Day 70-70—140 Ryo Hisatsune 71-69—140 Keith Mitchell 72-68—140 Patrick Rodgers 70-70—140 Justin Rose 72-68—140 Alex Smalley 70-70—140 Ryan Gerard 73-68—141 William Mouw 69-72—141 Chad Ramey 72-69—141 Jordan Spieth 73-68—141 Sahith Theegala 67-74—141 Akshay Bhatia 71-71—142 Rickie Fowler 70-72—142 Brooks Koepka 72-70—142 Min Woo Lee 72-70—142 Hideki Matsuyama 70-72—142 Alex Noren 71-71—142 Andrew Putnam 70-72—142 Keegan Bradley 77-66—143 Wyndham Clark 73-70—143 Max Homa 71-72—143 Taylor Moore 68-75—143 Taylor Pendrith 74-69—143 Matti Schmid 70-73—143 J.J. Spaun 71-72—143 Sam Burns 76-68—144 Bud Cauley 70-74—144 Tony Finau 69-75—144 Chris Gotterup 71-73—144 Robert MacIntyre 72-72—144 Max McGreevy 72-72—144 Adam Scott 72-72—144 Sam Stevens 72-72—144 Nick Taylor 74-70—144 Ricky Castillo 71-74—145 Nicolas Echavarria 74-71—145 Joe Highsmith 70-75—145 Nicolai Hojgaard 71-74—145 Takumi Kanaya 73-72—145 Si Woo Kim 73-72—145 Chris Kirk 71-74—145 Rory McIlroy 74-71—145 J.T. Poston 76-69—145 Scottie Scheffler 72-73—145 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 73-72—145 Zachary Bauchou 74-72—146 Daniel Berger 72-74—146 Michael Brennan 72-74—146 Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146 Eric Cole 73-73—146 Steven Fisk 75-71—146 Rico Hoey 77-69—146 Stephan Jaeger 75-71—146 Seamus Power 74-72—146 Kristoffer Reitan 75-71—146 Kevin Roy 75-71—146 Danny Walker 71-75—146

Missed Cut

Brian Campbell 74-73—147 David Ford 75-72—147 Lucas Glover 70-77—147 Rasmus Hojgaard 75-72—147 Sungjae Im 75-72—147 Jake Knapp 75-72—147 Matthew McCarty 75-72—147 Mac Meissner 73-74—147 Adam Schenk 77-70—147 Jhonattan Vegas 75-72—147 Ben Griffin 70-78—148 Harry Hall 76-72—148 John Keefer 76-72—148 Hao-Tong Li 74-74—148 Aaron Rai 74-74—148 Davis Thompson 73-75—148 Erik Van Rooyen 77-71—148 Gary Woodland 75-73—148 Seonghyeon Kim 75-74—149 Kurt Kitayama 74-75—149 Shane Lowry 76-73—149 Thorbjorn Olesen 79-70—149 Matthieu Pavon 75-74—149 Vince Whaley 77-72—149 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-77—150 Joel Dahmen 77-73—150 Cameron Davis 77-73—150 Zecheng Dou 76-74—150 Harris English 73-77—150 Mark Hubbard 74-76—150 Andrew Novak 75-75—150 Mackenzie Hughes 74-77—151 Denny McCarthy 76-75—151 Marco Penge 75-76—151 Aldrich Potgieter 74-77—151 Garrick Higgo 76-76—152 Patton Kizzire 80-72—152 Jordan L. Smith 79-73—152 Sami Valimaki 78-74—152 Karl Vilips 73-79—152 A.J. Ewart 78-75—153 Max Greyserman 73-80—153 Tom Hoge 73-80—153 Michael Kim 73-81—154 Pierceson Coody 75-83—158 Chandler Phillips 80-78—158 Kevin Yu 80-78—158 Emiliano Grillo 84-77—161 Davis Riley 84-79—163

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