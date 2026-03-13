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THE PLAYERS Championship Scores

The Associated Press

March 13, 2026, 7:45 PM

Friday

At TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $25 million

Yardage: 7,352; Par: 72

Second Round

Ludvig Aberg 69-63—132
Xander Schauffele 69-65—134
Cameron Young 68-67—135
Corey Conners 69-67—136
Justin Thomas 68-68—136
Sepp Straka 67-70—137
Jacob Bridgeman 70-68—138
Lee Hodges 67-71—138
Maverick McNealy 67-71—138
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-69—139
Tommy Fleetwood 69-70—139
Brian Harman 75-64—139
Russell Henley 68-71—139
Viktor Hovland 69-70—139
Austin Smotherman 67-72—139
Michael Thorbjornsen 74-65—139
Jason Day 70-70—140
Ryo Hisatsune 71-69—140
Keith Mitchell 72-68—140
Patrick Rodgers 70-70—140
Justin Rose 72-68—140
Alex Smalley 70-70—140
Ryan Gerard 73-68—141
William Mouw 69-72—141
Chad Ramey 72-69—141
Jordan Spieth 73-68—141
Sahith Theegala 67-74—141
Akshay Bhatia 71-71—142
Rickie Fowler 70-72—142
Brooks Koepka 72-70—142
Min Woo Lee 72-70—142
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72—142
Alex Noren 71-71—142
Andrew Putnam 70-72—142
Keegan Bradley 77-66—143
Wyndham Clark 73-70—143
Max Homa 71-72—143
Taylor Moore 68-75—143
Taylor Pendrith 74-69—143
Matti Schmid 70-73—143
J.J. Spaun 71-72—143
Sam Burns 76-68—144
Bud Cauley 70-74—144
Tony Finau 69-75—144
Chris Gotterup 71-73—144
Robert MacIntyre 72-72—144
Max McGreevy 72-72—144
Adam Scott 72-72—144
Sam Stevens 72-72—144
Nick Taylor 74-70—144
Ricky Castillo 71-74—145
Nicolas Echavarria 74-71—145
Joe Highsmith 70-75—145
Nicolai Hojgaard 71-74—145
Takumi Kanaya 73-72—145
Si Woo Kim 73-72—145
Chris Kirk 71-74—145
Rory McIlroy 74-71—145
J.T. Poston 76-69—145
Scottie Scheffler 72-73—145
Sudarshan Yellamaraju 73-72—145
Zachary Bauchou 74-72—146
Daniel Berger 72-74—146
Michael Brennan 72-74—146
Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146
Eric Cole 73-73—146
Steven Fisk 75-71—146
Rico Hoey 77-69—146
Stephan Jaeger 75-71—146
Seamus Power 74-72—146
Kristoffer Reitan 75-71—146
Kevin Roy 75-71—146
Danny Walker 71-75—146

Missed Cut

Brian Campbell 74-73—147
David Ford 75-72—147
Lucas Glover 70-77—147
Rasmus Hojgaard 75-72—147
Sungjae Im 75-72—147
Jake Knapp 75-72—147
Matthew McCarty 75-72—147
Mac Meissner 73-74—147
Adam Schenk 77-70—147
Jhonattan Vegas 75-72—147
Ben Griffin 70-78—148
Harry Hall 76-72—148
John Keefer 76-72—148
Hao-Tong Li 74-74—148
Aaron Rai 74-74—148
Davis Thompson 73-75—148
Erik Van Rooyen 77-71—148
Gary Woodland 75-73—148
Seonghyeon Kim 75-74—149
Kurt Kitayama 74-75—149
Shane Lowry 76-73—149
Thorbjorn Olesen 79-70—149
Matthieu Pavon 75-74—149
Vince Whaley 77-72—149
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 73-77—150
Joel Dahmen 77-73—150
Cameron Davis 77-73—150
Zecheng Dou 76-74—150
Harris English 73-77—150
Mark Hubbard 74-76—150
Andrew Novak 75-75—150
Mackenzie Hughes 74-77—151
Denny McCarthy 76-75—151
Marco Penge 75-76—151
Aldrich Potgieter 74-77—151
Garrick Higgo 76-76—152
Patton Kizzire 80-72—152
Jordan L. Smith 79-73—152
Sami Valimaki 78-74—152
Karl Vilips 73-79—152
A.J. Ewart 78-75—153
Max Greyserman 73-80—153
Tom Hoge 73-80—153
Michael Kim 73-81—154
Pierceson Coody 75-83—158
Chandler Phillips 80-78—158
Kevin Yu 80-78—158
Emiliano Grillo 84-77—161
Davis Riley 84-79—163

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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