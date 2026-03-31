Thailand and Tajikistan qualify for 2027 Asian Cup

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand and Tajikistan secured places at the 2027 Asian Cup on Tuesday in the final round of…

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand and Tajikistan secured places at the 2027 Asian Cup on Tuesday in the final round of qualifying.

Lebanon will have to wait, though, because its match against Yemen was postponed because of the Iran war. The game was scheduled to be played in Qatar.

The regional conflict also forced the Asian Football Confederation to postpone the April 11 draw for the 24-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia.

There was late drama in Bangkok, where Thailand needed a win over Turkmenistan to finish first in Group D and qualify. With a minute remaining, the score was 1-1 before German-born defender Manuel Bihr netted to give the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Tajikistan, which reached the quarterfinals in its Asian Cup debut in 2023, topped Group A with a 1-1 draw with the Philippines.

Singapore, Syria and Vietnam had already secured top spots in their groups, while Lebanon will join them if it beats Yemen on the rescheduled date of June 4.

The six group winners will join the 18 teams that advanced to the third round of World Cup qualifying — including former champions Japan, South Korea, Australia and Iran — who had already secured their places at the Asian Cup.

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