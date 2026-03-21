Tarasenko scores in OT as Wild top Stars 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored 3:06 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 2-1…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored 3:06 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday in what could be a first-round playoff preview.

Bobby Brink also scored and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild, improving to 9-2-0 in his past 11 starts.

It is Minnesota’s second win in six games, a stretch that included three straight home losses. The Wild are in third place in the Central Division — five points behind Dallas and 14 up on Utah.

Jason Robertson scored and Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots for Dallas. The Stars moved within three points of Colorado, which clinched a playoff spot on Friday. Dallas is 1-1-1 in their last three games after a 14-0-1 run. Dallas beat the Avalanche 2-1 Wednesday in a shootout.

In overtime, a bounce off the half wall went to Brink, who quickly sent a pass across to Tarasenko alone in the right circle. His wrist shot found the far top corner and the Wild won its 15th game that has gone to extra time. Minnesota has played an NHL-high 28 overtime games.

The Wild did so without two of its top players.

Kirill Kaprizov, who leads the Wild with 80 points, missed his second straight game, and the team’s top two-way center, Joel Eriksson Ek, missed his third straight outing. Both are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.

Robertson scored his 38th goal of the season, a wrister from near the left dot, on a first-period power play to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

An outlet pass from Quinn Hughes sent Brink in on a breakaway to tie the game midway through the second period. Jared Spurgeon, who was honored for playing in his 1,000th career game last weekend, had the second assist.

Up next

Stars: Host Vegas on Sunday.

Wild: Start a three-game road trip Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

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