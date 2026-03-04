Suns beat the NBA-worst Kings 114-103 to sweep season series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 20 points, Grayson Allen had 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA-worst…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 20 points, Grayson Allen had 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA-worst Sacramento Kings 114-103 on Tuesday night to sweep the four-game season series.

Seventh in the West at 35-26, the Suns won their second straight and got back Devin Booker after the star guard missed four games because of a right hip injury. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half.

Collin Gillespie scored 17 points — hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers — and had nine assists and six rebounds. Oso Ighodaro added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Phoenix is without Dillon Brooks because of a fractured left hand.

The Suns used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to turn a 63-62 deficit into a 76-63 lead. Royce O’Neale capped the run with consecutive 3-pointers.

Maxime Raynaud had 22 points — on 10-of-12 shooting — and 10 rebounds for Sacramento in the opener of a five-game homestand. The Kings dropped to 14-49. They are 2-3 following a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak.

Precious Achiuwa added 18 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and Russell Westbrook 16. Kings forward Keegan Murray missed his third straight game because of ankle injury.

Phoenix led 59-55 at the half. Ighodaro had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the half, and Achiuwa had 16 points for Sacramento.

Up next

Suns: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

Kings: Host New Orleans on Thursday night.

