Substitute Tosin scores late winner as Lorient beats Lens 2-1 in Ligue 1

LORIENT, France (AP) — Substitute striker Aiyegun Tosin scored the winner as second-placed Lens lost 2-1 at Lorient in the…

LORIENT, France (AP) — Substitute striker Aiyegun Tosin scored the winner as second-placed Lens lost 2-1 at Lorient in the French league on Saturday, missing the chance to move back to the top of the standings.

With Paris Saint-Germain not playing this weekend, Lens had the chance to move two points clear with a win at mid-table Lorient.

But coach Pierre Sage’s players struggled to get things going and were punished in the 18th minute when Bamba Dieng was left unmarked and scored from close range with a right-footed effort.

Following Odsonne Édouard’s second-half equalizer, Tosin snatched three points for Lorient in the 65th minute, fluffing his initial attempt before rounding the Lens goalkeeper to score. Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo made five saves for the hosts.

PSG is off duty because Nantes agreed to postpone their scheduled game on Sunday in order to give PSG better preparation for the Champions League second leg against Chelsea next week. PSG is leading 5-2 from the last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Balogun scores again

American forward Folarin Balogun continued his excellent run of form as Monaco posted a fifth consecutive win. He broke the deadlock from close range before Aleksandr Golovin made it 2-0 against Brest.

Monaco moved up to fifth place. Balogun has 14 goals overall this season.

Elsewhere, Nice won 2-0 at Angers with goals from defender Melvin Bard and Elye Wahi. The striker, a France youth international, joined the Riviera club on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt this winter until the end of the season.

Third-placed Marseille won 1-0 against struggler Auxerre on Friday. The result left Marseille in third place, three points clear of Lyon, which plays at Le Havre on Sunday. Marseille was seven points behind Lens and eight adrift of PSG.

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