Spurs face the Grizzlies, look for 7th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (54-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-47, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

San Antonio Spurs (54-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-47, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Spurs take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 19-27 in Western Conference games. Memphis is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.2 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.4.

The Spurs are 11-3 in division games. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.8.

The Grizzlies’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 7 the Grizzlies won 106-105 led by 21 points from Spencer, while Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Wells is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 18.9 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 113.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 125.4 points, 48.6 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: day to day (elbow), Javon Small: day to day (back), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Cam Spencer: day to day (back), Cedric Coward: day to day (personal), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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