All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 36 16 2 0 74 152 104…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 54 36 16 2 0 74 152 104 Evansville 54 29 18 1 6 65 137 127 Roanoke 55 30 20 3 2 65 169 151 Pensacola 55 28 19 6 2 64 158 163 Huntsville 54 28 20 5 1 62 163 142 Birmingham 55 26 22 2 5 59 160 167 Knoxville 55 26 25 1 3 56 140 159 Macon 53 24 23 3 3 54 123 141 Quad City 55 24 26 4 1 53 146 165 Fayetteville 54 21 26 5 2 49 128 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Knoxville 1

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 1

Evansville 3, Peoria 2

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 5, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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