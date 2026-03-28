All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|54
|36
|16
|2
|0
|74
|152
|104
|Evansville
|54
|29
|18
|1
|6
|65
|137
|127
|Roanoke
|55
|30
|20
|3
|2
|65
|169
|151
|Pensacola
|55
|28
|19
|6
|2
|64
|158
|163
|Huntsville
|54
|28
|20
|5
|1
|62
|163
|142
|Birmingham
|55
|26
|22
|2
|5
|59
|160
|167
|Knoxville
|55
|26
|25
|1
|3
|56
|140
|159
|Macon
|53
|24
|23
|3
|3
|54
|123
|141
|Quad City
|55
|24
|26
|4
|1
|53
|146
|165
|Fayetteville
|54
|21
|26
|5
|2
|49
|128
|157
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 4, Knoxville 1
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 1
Evansville 3, Peoria 2
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 5, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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