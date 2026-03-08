Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Celtics-Cavs, NBA Picks This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus Sunday

With the Cavaliers and Celtics set for a 1:00 PM ET tip-off, now is the ideal time to claim the welcome bonus. As these Eastern Conference powerhouses face off, new users can utilize the code below to secure extra funds for their prop selections.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 8th, 2026

Sleeper Promo Code Overview

As the Cavaliers prepare to defend home court against the visiting Celtics this Sunday, new users can maximize their engagement through the Sleeper promo code. This exclusive welcome offer is designed specifically for new Sleeper customers, granting a potential total bonus of $120. Upon signing up and making a qualifying deposit of at least $10, players receive an immediate $20 bonus. Furthermore, Sleeper matches the initial deposit 100% up to $100.

Eligibility for this promotion requires users to be physically located in a participating state and meet the necessary age requirements. With the game scheduled for 1:00 PM ET, utilizing this deposit match provides an excellent way to capitalize on the extensive prop markets available for this clash between two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Player Prop Preview via Sleeper

Tonight’s clash between Cleveland and Boston features some of the conference’s premier talent, and from an analytical perspective, there is plenty of value on the board. With the Cavaliers holding a strong 4.5 Net Rate and the Celtics sitting at a dominant 7.0 Net Rate this season, efficiency will be key. Below are the consensus prop lines for the top stars in this matchup.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Donovan Mitchell 25.5 4.5 4.5 Jaylen Brown 25.5 4.5 6.5 Jayson Tatum 17.5 4.5 7.5 Derrick White 15.5 4.5 3.5 Evan Mobley 16.5 2.5 9.5

Prop Analysis and Matchup Notes

Donovan Mitchell enters this game with the highest shared point total on the board at 25.5. However, savvy players should monitor the injury report closely. Mitchell is currently listed as probable with a groin injury.

On the Boston side, Jaylen Brown shares the top billing with a 25.5-point line. The most intriguing number, however, is Jayson Tatum at a surprisingly modest 17.5 points. Tatum recently returned from a long-term Achilles absence, so the low number reflects potential rust.

The biggest edge might be found in the frontcourt. Evan Mobley will be crucial on the glass for Cleveland. With Jarrett Allen confirmed Out (Knee), Mobley’s rebound line of 9.5 becomes the focal point for the Cavaliers’ defense. It stands to reason that Mobley will need to play heavy minutes and crash the boards to compensate for Allen’s absence, making this an interesting market to target.

How to Activate This Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To get started in time for the 1:00 PM ET tip-off between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, follow these simple steps to claim your bonus.

Create Your Account: Download the Sleeper app or visit the website. You will need to register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted, ensure you enter Promo Code WTOP. This is required to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Choose from the available secure payment methods to make your initial deposit. Understand the Bonus Structure: Minimum Requirement: A deposit of at least $10 is required to activate the account and receive the instant $20 bonus. Deposit Match: Sleeper matches your first deposit 100% up to $100.

Maximizing Your Value

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and maximizing this offer is step one. While the minimum deposit is $10, keep in mind that the deposit match applies to your first transaction only. To receive the maximum potential value of $120 (comprising the $20 instant bonus plus a $100 deposit match), you must make a first-time deposit of $100.

You are not required to deposit the full $100 to participate. For example, if you deposit $50, Sleeper will match that $50, giving you additional funds to use on props. However, because the match is tied to that initial transaction, depositing the full $100 is the only way to ensure you maximize the available funds for this Sunday’s clash in Cleveland.