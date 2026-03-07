Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Picks (March 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Activate the Sleeper promo code WTOP to choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match offer. Put your reward to use for today's basketball games like UNC vs. Duke, Warriors vs. Thunder and more. Click here to get started.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Saturday Basketball

As you prepare to lock in your picks for today, ensure you have the full details on the welcome bonus available. The table below outlines the essential information regarding the current Sleeper promo code offer, the total bonus value, and the necessary eligibility requirements for new players.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer $20 bonus OR deposit match up to $100 Offer Verified March 7 Offer Verified By WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code Details

New Sleeper customers have the opportunity to secure a substantial bankroll boost through the platform’s comprehensive two-part welcome offer. By registering and making a minimum deposit of just $10, users automatically unlock an instant $20 bonus. Or, users can choose a 100% deposit match up to $100 on that initial transaction.

With a either offer, users can confidently target specific player projections. To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a first-time Sleeper user, physically located in a participating state, and meet the minimum age requirements defined by your jurisdiction.

How to Use Your Sleeper College Basketball Promo Tonight

With the massive rivalry game between Duke and North Carolina set to tip off, we have active with lines for the game’s biggest impact players. Below are the top five players by projected point totals for tonight’s matchup.

Cameron Boozer: 22.5

Henri Veesaar: 14.5

Seth Trimble: 13.5

Isaiah Evans: 13.5

Patrick Ngongba: 10.5

Cameron Boozer enters this contest as the focal point of the Blue Devils’ offense and a leading candidate for national player of the year. His points line is set at a lofty 22.5, which aligns closely with his season average of 22.6 points per game. Boozer has been dominant recently, dropping 26 points against NC State, and he is shooting a highly efficient 58.3% from the field. While the oddsmakers have priced him right at his production level, his rebounding prop of 10.5 is intriguing; he averages exactly 10.0 boards per game, suggesting a tight margin against a physical UNC frontcourt.

On the Tar Heels’ side, Henri Veesaar has become a critical piece of the lineup, especially with teammates battling injuries. His points line is set at 14.5, yet he is averaging 16.5 points per game this season on impressive 61.1% shooting. Veesaar will likely need to step up as a scorer and rim protector to keep UNC competitive in this hostile environment. His rebound prop is set at 6.5, which is notably lower than his season average of 8.36 rebounds per game. If seasonal trends hold and Veesaar sees extended minutes, he appears poised to challenge both thresholds.

NBA Matchups Available on Sleeper

While the spotlight is on the ACC rivalry, the Sleeper promo code funds can also be utilized for tonight’s NBA slate.

Users can mix and match picks from different leagues, combining Duke or UNC projections with NBA stars in the same entry. Whether you are looking at point totals in the Magic-Wolves defensive battle or three-point projections in the Warriors-Thunder shootout, the bonus provides ample opportunity to explore the full board across both college and professional basketball.

Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

