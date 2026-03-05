Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Lakers-Nuggets, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Tonight’s NBA slate features several high-volume scorers in favorable matchups. The table below highlights five prominent stars this evening.

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokic Los Angeles Lakers 28.7 30.5 Anthony Edwards Toronto Raptors 29.7 28.5 Cade Cunningham San Antonio Spurs 25.2 26.5 Jamal Murray Los Angeles Lakers 25.7 25.5 Kevin Durant Houston Rockets 26.3 25.5

Key Matchups to Watch

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) Analytical models point toward Anthony Edwards as a high-value play as the Timberwolves host the Toronto Raptors. The market has set a lofty line at 28.5 points, below his season average of 29.67 PPG. Edwards has demonstrated high efficiency, shooting 49.36% from the field with a usage rate involving 31.65% of team plays. With Minnesota holding a strong 4.3 Net Rating and surging recently (6-1 in their last 7), the volume should be sufficient for Edwards to challenge the over.

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) While superstars often draw the most handle, the data highlights a discrepancy for Austin Reaves against Denver. Reaves is listed with a line of 18.5 points, significantly lower than his entering average of 23.80 PPG on 49.52% shooting. Averaging 33.34 minutes per game, Reaves is a primary offensive option. Despite a recent scare with a hand injury, he has confirmed he is physically ready.

Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets) Users must monitor the injury report closely for Houston. Sengun is listed as Questionable due to illness. If active against the Warriors, his line of 19.5 points offers value relative to his season production of 20.45 PPG. Sengun averages 15.75 paint points per game, a metric that plays well against smaller lineups, but his status requires confirmation before lock.

Denver Nuggets Context When analyzing props for the Lakers/Nuggets game, note that Denver is dealing with a thinned frontcourt. With Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson sidelined, the defensive rotation is compromised, potentially opening lanes for Lakers scorers. However, Jamal Murray has broken his February slump, recently posting 45 points against Utah, suggesting his 25.5 line may be actionable if his volume remains high.

