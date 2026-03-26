Shohei Ohtani leads MLB jersey sales heading into opening day for 3rd straight season

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led Major League Baseball’s jersey sales going into opening day for the third straight…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led Major League Baseball’s jersey sales going into opening day for the third straight season and was joined by two Los Angeles Dodgers teammates in the top five.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was second, followed by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh and Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was the last player other than Ohtani to top the list, leading at the 2023 All-Star break. Ohtani took over the lead by the end of the season and has finished first in three consecutive years.

Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Baltimore first baseman Pete Alonso, Boston outfielder Roman Anthony and Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong followed as Raleigh and Anthony ranked among the top 10 for the first time.

MLB’s list tracked sales on Fanatics’ sites, including MLBShop.com, since the end of last year’s World Series, when the Dodgers won their second straight title.

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