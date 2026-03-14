Sharks rookie Chernyshov exits after a big hit less than 30 seconds in against Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Igor Chernyshov’s return to the San Jose Sharks lasted less than 30 seconds. The 20-year-old rookie took…

MONTREAL (AP) — Igor Chernyshov’s return to the San Jose Sharks lasted less than 30 seconds.

The 20-year-old rookie took a hit from Montreal’s Mike Matheson in the neutral zone just after the start of Saturday night’s game. Chernyshov slid across the ice, then twice got up onto his skates only to fall back down. He was eventually helped up and left the game. The Sharks later announced he wouldn’t return.

This was Chernyshov’s 16th NHL game and his first since he was recalled from San Jose of the AHL earlier in the week. He was slotted onto the top line alongside Macklin Celebrini.

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