Sharks edge Jets 2-1 on Misa OT goal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Michael Misa scored 1:40 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks topped the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday for their second straight win.

Misa scored for the second straight game when he drove down the slot before beating Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. It was the fourth goal of the season for the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft.

Will Smith also scored for San Jose, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots. The Sharks had lost five in a row before Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Edmonton.

Morgan Barron scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck finished with 31 saves. The Jets lost for fourth time in five games.

PENGUINS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust, Ben Kindel and Justin Brazeau each had a goal and an assist, helping Pittsburgh beat Vegas.

Rickard Rakell and Egor Chinakhov also scored as Pittsburgh improved to 10-1-3 in its last 14 games. Erik Karlsson had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 22 saves in his first shutout since opening night on Oct. 7 at the New York Rangers.

Vegas goaltender Adin Hill stopped 17 shots. The Golden Knights dropped to 4-7-2 in their last 13 games.

Vegas captain Mark Stone left late in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang gave Stone a seemingly harmless shove to the left arm with his stick in the neutral zone, though it may have caught him in the gap between his elbow and shoulder pads. Stone grimaced in pain, went down to one knee and skated off.

BLUES 3, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored late in the third period and St. Louis snapped a 10-game road losing streak by beating Minnesota.

Logan Mailloux and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Kirill Kaprizov scored to tie Marian Gaborik for the most goals in Wild franchise history with 218. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves, but Minnesota lost its second straight after six straight wins. The Wild lost 5-2 Friday in Utah.

It was the first time in 42 games this season that Minnesota lost when allowing three or fewer goals in regulation.

With the game tied at 1, Buchnevich scored with 3:39 remaining. He took a backhand pass from Jimmy Snuggerud and beat Gustavsson with a wrist shot from near the right dot, extending his scoring streak to five games.

BLACKHAWKS 4, MAMMOTH 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, Arvid Soderblom made 22 saves for his first NHL shutout and Chicago beat Utah to end a three-game losing streak.

Nick Foligo, and Landon Slaggert also scored to help the Blackhawks win for just their second win in 10 games. Chicago had allowed at least three goals in eight straight games.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots for Utah. The Mammoth were shut out for the first time at home this season and the fifth time overall.

Teravainen opened the scoring on a power play with 55 seconds left in the first period. He controlled the puck off a blocked shot and snapped it around Vejmelka’s side.

ISLANDERS 5, PANTHERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute, rookie Matthew Schaefer had two more goals and an assist and New York edged Florida.

Carson Soucy and Bo Horvat also scored and David Rittich made 28 saves as the Islanders won their fifth straight game and eighth in their last 10.

The 18-year-old Schaeffer has 20 goals, three behind Hall of Famer Brian Leetch for the most by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

Sam Bennett scored twice and Sandis Vilmanis and Sam Reinhart each had a goal for Florida, which lost its second in a row. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers, who are eight points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lee finished a backhand-to-forehand move for his third straight game with a goal to put the Islanders ahead for good with 32 seconds left.

DUCKS 3, FLAMES 2, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored twice in regulation, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish both converted in the shootout, and Anaheim beat Calgary.

Lukas Dostal made 32 saves and denied Matvei Gridin on the final shot of the tiebreaker to seal Anaheim’s eighth straight win at home. The Ducks improved to 14-3 in games that have gone to overtime.

McTavish slid the puck through Devin Cooley’s legs for the shootout winner. Joel Farabee and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames in regulation, and Cooley stopped 34 shots.

Gauthier tied it 2-all with 9:19 left in the third period when he rifled a shot from the right circle past Cooley’s left skate for his team-leading 28th goal. Beckett Sennecke and Jackson LaCombe assisted.

Calgary forward Morgan Frost took an interference penalty with 24.6 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Ducks were unable to score with a brief 4-on-3 advantage.

