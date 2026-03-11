Seattle takes losing streak into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-25-9, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Colorado Avalanche (43-11-9, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-25-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to end a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Seattle has a 29-25-9 record overall and a 16-12-5 record on its home ice. The Kraken have conceded 186 goals while scoring 178 for a -8 scoring differential.

Colorado is 20-6-5 in road games and 43-11-9 overall. The Avalanche have conceded 154 goals while scoring 238 for a +84 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 5-3 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cale Makar has 19 goals and 47 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

