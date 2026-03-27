Sanoja’s 3 hits and Alcantara’s solid start help Marlins beat Rockies 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Sanoja had three hits, Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over seven innings and the Miami Marlins…

MIAMI (AP) — Javier Sanoja had three hits, Sandy Alcantara allowed one run over seven innings and the Miami Marlins opened the season with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Alcantara (1-0) made his franchise-leading sixth start on opening day and struck out five, allowed four hits and walked two. It was a promising beginning to the season for the 2022 NL Cy Young award winner after a rollercoaster 2025 during which he went 11-13 with a 5.36 ERA while facing trade rumors.

Sanoja went 3-for-3 with a run-scoring single in the second.

The Marlins improved to 14-20 on opening day, while the Rockies fell to 17-17.

Alcantara allowed just one baserunner until the fourth inning, when Jake McCarthy hit a leadoff bunt single and stole second before being thrown out at home by right fielder Austin Slater on Hunter Goodman’s single. Jordan Beck hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Miami opened the scoring in the second when designated hitter Owen Caissie hit a run-scoring double in his first at-bat with the Marlins, allowing Xavier Edwards to score from first. Caissie was a late addition to Friday’s lineup after first baseman Chris Morel was scratched because of a strained oblique.

Pete Fairbanks pitched a scoreless ninth for the save in his Marlins debut. TJ Rumfield hit a one-out single to give the Rockies life before Fairbanks retired Beck on a popout and Brenton Doyle on a lineout.

In his fifth career opening day start — also a franchise-best — Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-1) gave up five hits and two runs while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings.

It was the third meeting on opening day for the teams, who were both expansion franchises in 1993. The Marlins and Rockies began the 2014 and 2019 seasons against each other in Miami.

Up next

Colorado RHP Michael Lorenzen (7-11, 4.64 ERA in 2025) will face Miami RHP Eury Pérez (7-6, 4.25 ERA in 2025) on Saturday.

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