San Diego’s Dreyer, Ingvartsen, Ferree deliver 2-0 victory over St. Louis City

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen both had a goal and an assist, and rookie teenager Duran…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anders Dreyer and Marcus Ingvartsen both had a goal and an assist, and rookie teenager Duran Ferree earned his second clean sheet in his second start when San Diego FC finished off a 2-0 victory over St. Louis City on Sunday night.

Dreyer used assists from Ingvartsen and Onni Valakari to send a shot past Roman Bürki and give San Diego (2-0-0) a lead in the 3rd minute.

San Diego, which finished first during the Western Conference regular season as an expansion team last year, took a two-goal lead in the 54th minute when Ingvartsen got an assist from Dreyer and scored.

Dreyer had 19 goals and 19 assists last season. He had two assists in San Diego’s 5-0 romp over visiting CF Montreal to begin this season. Ingvartsen already has two assists after collecting one in eight appearances last season. Valakari totaled four goals and 11 assists during San Diego’s first year.

The 19-year-old Ferree needed to make just one save to complete the shutout for San Diego after a two-save effort in the opener.

Bürki turned away four shots for St. Louis City (0-1-1). Bürki had two saves and Ferree wasn’t tested in the first half.

St. Louis City was coming off a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC on a goal by Marcel Hartel. San Diego took care of Hartel, who entered with five goals in his previous six matches dating to last season.

St. Louis City won the Western Conference regular season as an expansion team in 2023.

Up next

St. Louis City: Hosts Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

San Diego: At Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.