Sabres visit the Sharks, aim to prolong road winning streak

Buffalo Sabres (42-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-28-6, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Thursday,…

Buffalo Sabres (42-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-28-6, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 32-28-6 overall and 17-10-5 in home games. The Sharks have a 29-10-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Buffalo has gone 20-11-3 on the road and 42-20-6 overall. The Sabres have a +33 scoring differential, with 233 total goals scored and 200 allowed.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Jack Quinn led the Sabres with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 35 goals and 60 assists for the Sharks. Michael Misa has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, five penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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