Sabres play the Predators on 5-game winning streak

Nashville Predators (28-26-8, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-19-6, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5:30…

Nashville Predators (28-26-8, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (37-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Nashville Predators.

Buffalo is 37-19-6 overall and 18-8-3 at home. The Sabres are 15-5-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Nashville is 28-26-8 overall and 11-13-5 on the road. The Predators rank 10th in the league with 236 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 5-3 in the previous meeting. Noah Ostlund led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 33 goals with 32 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 22 goals and 37 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored nine goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.