Sabres bring win streak into game against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (38-19-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -125, Sabres +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Tampa Bay Lightning with a six winning streak intact.

Buffalo has a 13-4-3 record in Atlantic Division play and a 38-19-6 record overall. The Sabres are 15-5-4 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tampa Bay is 39-18-4 overall with an 11-4-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are first in NHL play serving 14.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 6-2 in the last meeting. Joshua Norris led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 34 goals and 32 assists for the Sabres. Jason Zucker has four goals over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 32 goals and 68 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 17.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

