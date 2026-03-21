Rooney stops 19 shots to lead Frost to 3-1 win over Goldeneyes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Maddie Rooney stopped 19 shots to lead the Minnesota Frost to a 3-1 win over…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Maddie Rooney stopped 19 shots to lead the Minnesota Frost to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday.

Rooney entered the game with a 1.98 goals-against average, the league’s fourth-best mark.

The Frost have won five straight and moved atop the PWHL standings, three points ahead of Boston and the Montreal Victoire. But the Fleet takes on Seattle later Saturday.

Natalie Buchbinder’s first goal of the season with 5:58 remaining in the first period opened the scoring. It came with six seconds remaining in the Frost’s first power play of the game.

Minnesota made it 2-0 with 30 seconds left in the second, again, on the power play. Kelly Pannek scored her league-leading 12th goal of the season.

Mannon McMahon scored midway through the third before Britta Curl-Salemme’s empty-net goal sealed the win.

Vancouver failed to score on all four power plays.

The Goldeneyes fell to 6-1-4-10 and have lost four of their last five games. Kristen Campbell made 20 saves.

It was Vancouver’s 11th game of scoring one goal fewer this season.

Up next

Frost: Host the Montreal Victoire on Wednesday.

Goldeneyes: Travel to Boston to take on the Fleet on Tuesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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