Romelu Lukaku withdraws from Belgium friendlies in US to focus on fitness

BRUSSELS (AP) — Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn from Belgium’s friendlies in the United States to get fitter. Lukaku…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn from Belgium’s friendlies in the United States to get fitter.

Lukaku has been sidelined for months by a hamstring injury and lacks playing time with his club. He preferred to use the international break to work on his fitness, the Belgian federation said on Tuesday.

Belgium already ruled Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard on Monday because of injuries.

Belgium plays the United States on Saturday in Atlanta and Mexico three days later in Chicago.

The World Cup starts in June.

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