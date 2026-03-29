Romania coach Mircea Lucescu in stable condition after being hospitalized with heart issue

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania coach Mircea Lucescu was hospitalized Sunday before a scheduled training session for the national team.…

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania coach Mircea Lucescu was hospitalized Sunday before a scheduled training session for the national team.

The Romanian soccer federation said the 80-year-old Lucescu was undergoing heart arrhythmia tests and was in stable condition when he arrived at the hospital.

The coach fell ill before the team’s last training session ahead of its trip to play a friendly at Slovakia on Tuesday.

Romania won’t be at the World Cup after losing to Turkey on Thursday.

Team doctors first attended to Lucescu until paramedics arrived. The federation said training was canceled and that it had also unsuccessfully tried to cancel the match against Slovakia.

The team will be led by assistant coach and former international Ionel Gane, the federation said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.