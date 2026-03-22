Roman Celentano replaced Patrick Schulte on US roster for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano was replaced by Columbus’ Patrick Schulte on Sunday on the U.S. roster for…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano was replaced by Columbus’ Patrick Schulte on Sunday on the U.S. roster for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Celentano did not dress for Cincinnati’s 4-3 win over Montreal on Sunday in Major League Soccer, and the U.S. Soccer Federation said, “Celentano has been withdrawn to avoid a potential injury risk.”

Schulte has made three national team appearances. Both goalkeepers are considered backups to national team starter Matt Freese and former starter Matt Turner. The roster also includes Chris Brady.

The U.S. plays Belgium on Saturday and Portugal on March 31, both at Atlanta, in the last matches before coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his World Cup roster on May 26.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady (Chicago), Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Glasgow Celtic).

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds); Patrick Agyemang (Derby), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Marseille).

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