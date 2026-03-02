Rollins, Bucks to host Brown and the Celtics

Boston Celtics (40-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30…

Boston Celtics (40-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -7.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference action Monday.

The Bucks are 19-21 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee allows 115.7 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Celtics are 26-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is last in the league scoring 11.8 fast break points per game.

The Bucks average 111.8 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 115.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 115.7 the Bucks allow.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 107-79 in their last meeting on Feb. 1. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 30 points, and Ryan Rollins led the Bucks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Portis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 20.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 29 points, 7.1 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 51.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (illness), Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.