Robert Thomas scores with 9 seconds left in OT as the Blues beat the Oilers 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored on a wrist shot with nine seconds left in overtime to give the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored on a wrist shot with nine seconds left in overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

The Blues trailed 2-0 midway through the third period but goals by Pius Suter with 7:38 to play and Cam Fowler with 3:46 left in regulation tied it at 2-all.

Fowler also had an assist and Joel Hofer made 36 saves to help St. Louis win for the sixth time in their last seven games. With the win the Blues pulled within five points of a wild-card playoff spot. Hofer is now 8-2-2 in his last 12 starts.

Kasperi Kapanen gave Edmonton the lead with 4:19 to play in the second period and Connor McDavid scored his 37th goal of the season to make it 2-0 9:56 into the third period. Connor Ingram had 22 saves.

The Oilers went scoreless on the power play in three chances.

The Oilers, in third place in the Pacific Division, finished a four-game road trip 2-2.

Thomas now has points in nine consecutive games.

The Blues had trouble generating shots early and went 19:48 without a shot from the first period into the second.

Leon Draisaitl had an assist on Kapanen’s goal and now has an eight-game points streak (five goals, 11 assists). Evan Bouchard’s nine-game point streak came to an end.

Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins didn’t play to deal with a personal matter, the team said.

Up next

Oilers: Return home to play Nashville on Sunday.

Blues: Open a three-game road trip at Winnipeg on Sunday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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