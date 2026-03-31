Reds host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (0-0); Reds: Brandon…

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (0-0); Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -112, Reds -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Reds scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2025 season while giving up 4.2.

Pittsburgh went 71-91 overall and 27-54 in road games last season. The Pirates pitching staff had a collective 3.77 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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