Red Wings take on the Lightning in Atlantic Division play

Detroit Red Wings (36-22-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-20-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Atlantic Division play on Thursday.

Tampa Bay is 11-5-1 against the Atlantic Division and 39-20-4 overall. The Lightning rank first in league play serving 14.8 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit is 36-22-7 overall and 11-6-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have a 29-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 6-3. Yanni Gourde scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has 30 goals and 29 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 28 goals and 27 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 6.8 penalties and 23 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

