Rangers take win streak into matchup with the Wild

New York Rangers (27-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-16-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday,…

New York Rangers (27-30-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-16-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 19-7-8 at home and 38-16-12 overall. The Wild have a +35 scoring differential, with 218 total goals scored and 183 allowed.

New York is 27-30-8 overall and 18-15-2 in road games. The Rangers have a -21 scoring differential, with 182 total goals scored and 203 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 38 goals and 41 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 27 goals and 35 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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