Quentin Grimes scores 28 as the 76ers hold to beat the Nets 104-97

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored a season-high 28 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 104-97 victory…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored a season-high 28 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 104-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in a game they led by as many as 28.

Grimes shot 10 for 22 and had eight rebounds for the short-handed 76ers, who were missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., among others. Justin Edwards scored 19 points while adding three steals.

Danny Wolf had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who were without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) and lost their third straight game. Josh Minott added 14 points.

The 76ers entered halftime up 53-31, but the Nets came back in the second half, taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Adem Bona’s free throw with 3:02 left gave Philadelphia the lead for good at 88-87.

The Sixers shot 10.3 percentage points better from the field (46.3%) than the Nets (36.0%).

Up next

Sixers: Host the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Nets: Host the Trail Blazers on Monday to begin a three-game homestand.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.