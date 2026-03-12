PWHL to reach national US TV audience with Scripps Sports to broadcast neutral site game in Detroit

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is coming to a TV set near you in the United States. The league announced…

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is coming to a TV set near you in the United States.

The league announced that its neutral-site game at Detroit on March 28 between the New York Sirens and Montreal Victoire will be the first accessible to a national U.S. television audience. The PWHL has chosen Scripps Sports to broadcast the game on ION, which is accessible to 126 million American households, in a one-time deal that could potentially turn into a long-term partnership.

Scripps already has a track record of broadcasting women’s sports as a rights-holder for WNBA and NWSL games. And it has previously aired PWHL games in its NHL TV markets.

The agreement also involves Detroit-based Ally Financial, which is the “Takeover Tour” game’s primary sponsor, and has played a significant role in backing the NWSL and other women’s sports.

“The first-ever national broadcast is a truly historic moment for our league,” PWHL executive VP of business operations Amy Scheer said in a release. “We are continuing to fuel this rocket ship that is the PWHL, as we expand the reach and exposure of our league to new fans.”

The broadcast deal comes as women’s hockey enjoys a surge in momentum following the Hilary Knight-led U.S. team’s gold-medal victory at the Milan Cortina Games last month.

And though the PWHL has been in talks with Scripps for several years, the agreement to broadcast the game in Detroit came during discussions at Milan, Scheer told The Associated Press.

“The time has to be right, right?” Scheer said, of conversations she had with Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor in Italy. “It just motivates you to want to do more. I think this is the perfect time for us to have this game on ION, and we’ll see what comes of it. But we’re really proud to partner with both of them to bring this moment to life.”

Lawlor has followed the PWHL closely over its three seasons and has been impressed by the recent spike in attention in women’s hockey. He compared it to the surge the WNBA enjoyed with the arrival of Caitlyn Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink in 2024.

“We have been able to identify the moments where it’s time to build and invest. And then we want to satisfy. There’s such an interest in women’s hockey right now,” Lawlor said. “We want to partner with the league and build on it. And this is the first step to that.”

The PWHL has national broadcast partners in Canada, but has been limited to mostly local affiliates airing games in its four U.S. markets. All games are also available in the U.S. on the league’s YouTube channel.

With the eight-team PWHL planning to expand by as many as four teams next season, Scheer envisioned the possibility of Scripps becoming the league’s U.S. national broadcaster.

“I hope so,” she said. “And hopefully (Lawlor) wants to be part of that long term. But we’ll have that conversation when the time is right.”

Scripps is available free over the air as well as on pay and connected TV, and ad-supported streaming platforms. Aside from broadcasting WNBA and NWSL games, it also has studio shows dedicated to both leagues.

The PWHL is already enjoying a post-Olympic surge. It’s first three games following the Olympic break were sold out, including a turnout of 17,335 in Seattle to set a U.S. pro women’s hockey attendance record. On Sunday, the Sirens set a home attendance record of 8,264 fans at the Prudential Center, more than double the team’s average this season.

And the league has already sold out upcoming games at Madison Square Garden and Boston’s TD Garden.

Ally has made a commitment to equally invest in men’s and women’s sports. It’s backing of the NWSL led to the league’s 2022 championship game being the first broadcast in prime time. In 2024, Ally’s investment led to the U.S. Women’s Open featuring a $12 million purse, the largest in women’s golf history.

“To us, it’s just another milestone in what’s been four years of, I think, being an architect of a pretty amazing movement that’s happening in women’s sports,” Ally chief marketing officer Andrea Brimmer said.

“I like to think we didn’t catch the wave, we helped create the wave, candidly in terms of what’s happening in women’s sports,” Brimmer added. “And I think we’re trying to do the same thing here with hockey.”

