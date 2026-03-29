PWHL suspends Sceptres forward Van Wieren, fines Fleet defender MacKinnon $500

TORONTO (AP) — Sceptres forward Clara Van Wieren was suspended for one game by the Professional Women’s Hockey League on…

TORONTO (AP) — Sceptres forward Clara Van Wieren was suspended for one game by the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Sunday following an incident Friday night versus the Boston Fleet.

Boston won the game 4-0 but late in the third period Van Wieren received a major penalty for boarding. In its review, the PWHL’s player safety committee determined Van Wieren raised her stick with both arms, causing the shaft to strike Boston’s Sophie Shirley in the back and sending her dangerously into the boards.

Boston defender Rylind MacKinnon was fined $500 for an incident that ensued following the hit. MacKinnon delivered a cross-check to Van Wieren before grabbing her face mask and pulling her to the ice.

MacKinnon wasn’t penalized on the play.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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