Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal 3, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, New York 1
Friday’s Games
Boston 4, Toronto 0
Saturday’s Games
New York vs. Montreal at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at Toronto, 1 p.m.
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