Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Montreal 3, OT

Toronto 2, Seattle 0

Minnesota 4, New York 3

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 2, Boston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 5, New York 2

Thursday’s Games

Montreal 4, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 1

Boston 3, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

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