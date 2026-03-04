Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

Toronto 2, Vancouver 1

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal 4, Toronto 3, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3

Thursday’s Games

Boston at New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at New York, noon

Minnesota at Toronto, noon

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.