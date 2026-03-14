Predators visit the Oilers after Jost’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (29-27-9, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-26-9, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (29-27-9, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-26-9, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Edmonton Oilers after Tyson Jost’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Predators’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Edmonton has a 32-26-9 record overall and a 16-11-4 record in home games. The Oilers are first in the Western Conference with 59 power-play goals.

Nashville is 12-14-6 in road games and 29-27-9 overall. The Predators are 23-6-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Predators won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Roman Josi led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 37 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 31 goals and 20 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Predators: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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