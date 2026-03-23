Predators bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (32-30-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (33-28-9, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8…

San Jose Sharks (32-30-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (33-28-9, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks with a four winning streak on the line.

Nashville is 19-13-3 in home games and 33-28-9 overall. The Predators have gone 27-6-3 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 15-18-1 record on the road and a 32-30-6 record overall. The Sharks have a 29-10-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 34 goals and 22 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 35 goals and 61 assists for the Sharks. Kiefer Sherwood has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Sharks: Yaroslav Askarov: day to day (lower-body), Ryan Reaves: day to day (hamd), Igor Chernyshov: day to day (concussion), Vincent Desharnais: day to day (upper body), Tyler Toffoli: out (lower-body), Ty Dellandrea: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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