Arsenal manager Arteta infuriated by decision to overturn penalty against Atletico Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called it “unacceptable” and said it was a moment that changed the course of his team’s…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called it “unacceptable” and said it was a moment that changed the course of his team’s Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Atletico coach Diego Simeone’s antics while referee Danny Makkelie studied the sideline monitor at the Metropolitano stadium came under scrutiny Wednesday.

In a white-hot atmosphere and the score locked at 1-1 in Madrid, the Dutch official opted to overturn a second-half penalty awarded to Arsenal when substitute Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge from David Hancko.

“The whole sequence tells the story. I mean it’s a clear contact,” Arteta told TNT Sports. “At this level it’s completely unacceptable.”

The game ended 1-1 with the second leg taking place at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium next week.

Arteta said Makkelie had reviewed the penalty incident 13 times before deciding to overturn his decision. Soccer’s rules state decisions should not be changed unless there is a “clear and obvious error.”

“You make that decision, you cannot overturn that decision when you have to look at it 13 times,” Arteta added.

UEFA said the penalty was ruled out because no foul had been committed, despite replays showing clear contact between Hancko and Eze.

TNT Sports panelists Steven Gerrard, Martin Keown and Steve McManaman also disagreed with Makkelie’s decision to overturn the penalty. But they also pointed to Simeone’s reaction on the sideline while the official reviewed the video.

“As the referee’s coming over, before he’s even looked at the screen, Simeone’s in his face, he’s waving his arms,” said Gerrard, the Liverpool great. “Then he’s in his ear when he’s at the screen. It’s a performance and he’s the best at doing it.”

McManaman, who played for Atletico city rival Real Madrid, said of Simeone: “His performance was terrible and that’s why people don’t like the dark arts, don’t like Atletico Madrid.”

Earlier in the game, Simeone and Atletico players complained about the penalty call that went against their team late in the first half. Viktor Gyökeres put Arsenal ahead by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick. Julián Alvarez equalized for Atletico — also from the penalty spot — in the 56th.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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