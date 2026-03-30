Pochettino open to staying with US beyond World Cup, says no contact with Tottenham or Real Madrid

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino says he might be open to remaining as U.S. coach beyond this summer’s World…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino says he might be open to remaining as U.S. coach beyond this summer’s World Cup while not ruling out a return to Europe with Tottenham or Real Madrid.

Pochettino agreed in September 2024 to a contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation through the World Cup. A former coach of Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, he could be sought by relegation-threatened Spurs or Real Madrid, which trails Barcelona in the Spanish league.

“I think everyone knows that I am committed with the national team here,” Pochettino said during a news conference Monday ahead of a friendly against Portugal. “We are open. We don’t have contract for the future, but why not if we are happy and the federation is happy?”

Pochettino said he has not had talks with either Tottenham or Real Madrid.

A defender on Argentina’s 2002 World Cup roster, the 54-year-old Pochettino has homes in London and Barcelona. While he has spoken of searching for a home near the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new headquarters and training center in Fayetteville, Georgia, he has not found one yet.

At Madrid, coach Xabi Alonso was fired on Jan. 12 and replaced by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Pochettino managed Tottenham from the start of the 2014 season until he was fired in November 2019, leading the team to three straight top-three finishes in the Premier League and the 2019 Champions League final. He feels a connection to the team’s fans and staff.

“It was one of my best experiences in my life,” Pochettino said.

Tottenham has 30 points and is 17th among the 20 Premier League teams, one point above the relegation zone with seven games left. Spurs are winless in 13 league games since Dec. 28, losing eight. Manager Thomas Frank was fired on Feb. 11 and replaced by Igor Tudor, who was fired Sunday.

Spurs have not played in a lower division since 1977-78.

“I am sure they’re going to stay up, with coach or without coach,” Pochettino said. “Because of the players, because I think Tottenham have unbelievable players and then it’s a club with — the fans that are going to make everything to create that energy to win. Of course that is going to be tough because the synergy and the dynamic is difficult.”

Pochettino didn’t anticipate how difficult a task he faced with the U.S. team, whose players are spread throughout Major League Soccer and Europe.

“It’s tough, but it’s a massive challenge. It’s a bigger challenge than we really believe or thought before to start here. … and never is easy when you want to change things or when you need to change,” he said. “The potential is massive, and with the legacy of the World Cup, I think, and in the way that is growing the soccer here, you are seeing all our youth teams, how they are growing, how they are competing. I think it’s very exciting in the future here.”

Pochettino won’t make any decision until after the U.S. participation in the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

“Now is not time to talk, it’s time to be focusing in the World Cup,” he said. “After the World Cup for sure we will have time to to talk in some way (or) another, depend(ing) on the vision of the federation and also our feeling, if we are happy.”

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