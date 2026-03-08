Pittsburgh takes losing streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Bruins (35-22-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-14, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

Boston Bruins (35-22-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-14, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -125, Bruins +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh has a 31-17-14 record overall and a 15-9-8 record on its home ice. The Penguins have gone 31-4-7 when scoring at least three goals.

Boston has a 35-22-5 record overall and an 11-14-4 record in road games. The Bruins have a +14 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 192 given up.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has six goals and 34 assists for the Penguins. Benjamin Kindel has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 22 goals and 51 assists for the Bruins. Viktor Arvidsson has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, five penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

