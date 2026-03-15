Philadelphia takes home win streak into matchup with Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (32-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (32-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the 76ers face Portland.

The 76ers have gone 19-16 at home. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 14-19 on the road. Portland gives up 117.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The 76ers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 115.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 116.2 the 76ers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 10 the Trail Blazers won 135-118 led by 30 points from Toumani Camara, while Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Barlow is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 15.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 12 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Andre Drummond: day to day (back), Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Jabari Walker: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: day to day (injury management), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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