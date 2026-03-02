Philadelphia and San Antonio square off for non-conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (43-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

San Antonio Spurs (43-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -6; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs take on the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference action.

The 76ers have gone 16-15 at home. Philadelphia has a 14-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are 22-11 on the road. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 3.0.

The 76ers score 116.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 111.8 the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the 76ers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 29.1 points, 6.8 assists and two steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 123.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Mason Plumlee: out (reconditioning).

