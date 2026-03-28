Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Illinois at Penn State — Big Ten Plus
La Salle at George Washington — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Lehigh at Bucknell — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Pennsylvania at Yale — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Texas at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, RSN
Pittsburgh at New York — SNY, SportsNet Pittsburgh
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