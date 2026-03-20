Penguins host the Jets after Karlsson’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (28-29-11, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT…

Winnipeg Jets (28-29-11, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Winnipeg Jets after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh is 34-18-16 overall and 16-9-8 at home. The Penguins have a +34 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 200 conceded.

Winnipeg is 28-29-11 overall and 11-16-5 on the road. The Jets are 11-11-8 in games decided by a goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Jets won the last matchup 5-2. Kyle Connor scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 28 goals and 33 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Connor has 31 goals and 47 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.7 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Samuel Girard: day to day (upper-body), Kevin Hayes: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Graves: out (undisclosed), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body).

Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee), Neal Pionk: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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