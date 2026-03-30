Sidney Crosby returns from brief injury absence and helps the Penguins beat the Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the New York Islanders on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins at the New York Islanders on Monday night after a brief injury absence and had a pair of assists in an 8-3 win.

Coach Dan Muse called the 38-year-old captain a game-time decision when asked following his team’s optional morning skate. Crosby and several other veteran players did not participate.

Crosby centered Pittsburgh’s top line between Bryan Rust and Egor Chinakhov and skated 21 shifts for just under 17 minutes of ice time. The Penguins erased a multigoal deficit to move into second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Crosby did not play Saturday at home against the Dallas Stars, scratched with what the team called a lower-body injury. He missed the first 11 games out of the Olympic break after hurting his right leg while representing Canada in Milan, an injury that does not appear to be the same as this one.

Longtime running mate Evgeni Malkin missed his fourth consecutive game because of injury and is considered day to day. Pittsburgh ruled Malkin out several hours before puck drop.

The Penguins are in the thick of a competitive race to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, going into Monday night holding a spot — third place in the Metropolitan Division — with nine games left. They have not made the playoffs the past three seasons and last advanced in 2018, the year after winning the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Crosby, Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang are the only players left with the organization who also hoisted the Cup in 2009.

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