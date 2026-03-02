Panthers visit the Devils after Bennett’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (30-27-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

Florida Panthers (30-27-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-29-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the New Jersey Devils after Sam Bennett’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Panthers’ 5-4 loss.

New Jersey has a 13-13-2 record at home and a 29-29-2 record overall. The Devils have gone 14-6-2 in games decided by one goal.

Florida is 14-13-0 in road games and 30-27-3 overall. The Panthers have conceded 199 goals while scoring 181 for a -18 scoring differential.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Panthers won 1-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.