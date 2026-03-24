Oklahoma City puts road win streak on the line against Boston

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-24, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Wednesday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Thunder face Boston.

The Celtics are 24-11 in home games. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0.

The Thunder have gone 28-8 away from home. Oklahoma City has a 5-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 114.1 points per game the Celtics average are 6.6 more points than the Thunder give up (107.5). The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 104-102 on March 13, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.2 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 116.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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