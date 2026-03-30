Oklahoma City looks for 60th win this season in matchup with Detroit

Detroit Pistons (54-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Detroit Pistons (54-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -13.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will aim for its 60th victory of the season when the Thunder play the Detroit Pistons.

The Thunder have gone 31-7 in home games. Oklahoma City is ninth in the Western Conference with 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 12.5.

The Pistons are 25-11 on the road. Detroit ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 10.6.

The Thunder make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.2%). The Pistons average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Thunder give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 124-116 in the last meeting on Feb. 26. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Jaylin Williams led the Thunder with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 55.1% and averaging 31.4 points for the Thunder. Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tobias Harris is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 118.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Pistons: Duncan Robinson: day to day (hip), Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Jalen Duren: day to day (knee), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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