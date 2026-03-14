Oklahoma City faces Minnesota, aims for 8th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into a matchup against Minnesota as winners of seven straight games.

The Thunder are 10-3 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City averages 118.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-5 in division games. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA scoring 118.6 points per game while shooting 48.4%.

The Thunder average 118.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 115.1 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 123-111 on Jan. 30. Anthony Edwards scored 26 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Jaylin Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 29.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 113.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

Timberwolves: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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