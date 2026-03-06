OG.com Promo Code Unlocks 5 100% Profit Boosts, Up to $100 NBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. There are a slew of NBA games on Friday night, including Jayson Tatum’s return in Celtics-Mavericks. OG.com will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this weekend. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

OG.com Promo Code: Score 5 100% Profit Boosts

This is a straightforward offer for new players on OG.com. Set up a new account to qualify for five straight days of 100% profit boost. Each profit boost represents an opportunity to double your winnings.

Create a new account to unlock a 100% profit boost for any Friday night game. New users will have another 100% profit boost to use on Duke-UNC or any other game on Saturday. Remember, this OG.com promo will provide profit boosts on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

How to Sign Up With OG.com Promo Code

Creating a new account on OG.com is a quick and stress-free process. Set up a new user profile on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Click on any of the links on this page, including . There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

New users will qualify for five straight days of 100% profit boosts. Use these boosts on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Friday Night NBA Schedule

There are a handful of great games coming up in the NBA on Friday night, but none bigger than the one in Boston. Jayson Tatum is making his return to the court for the first time since tearing his achilles in last year’s playoffs. He’s joining a Celtics squad that is overachieving in a big way. Easing Tatum back into the rotation could make or break Boston as a title contender.

New players can use these profit boosts on Celtics-Mavericks or any other game this weekend. Take a closer look at the current Friday night matchups in the NBA: